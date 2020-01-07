FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 1,516 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,730 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 61,506,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,267 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,837 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,551,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,024,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,207 shares in the last quarter.
VEA opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82.
