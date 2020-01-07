FTB Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,445,005,000 after acquiring an additional 345,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after buying an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,707,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $647,297,000 after buying an additional 389,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,088,000 after buying an additional 64,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

HON opened at $177.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.15 and a 12 month high of $183.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.69.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

