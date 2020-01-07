FTB Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $136.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.46 and a 12-month high of $138.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

