FTB Advisors Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Novartis by 7.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,166,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,972,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,572,000 after purchasing an additional 247,749 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,963,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

NYSE:NVS opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

