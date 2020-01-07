FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 513 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 232,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $290.82 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $344.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.40.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

