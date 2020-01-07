FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 9,722 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

FTB Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,079 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $193,410.89. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,782 shares of company stock worth $8,653,891. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.42.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.