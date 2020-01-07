PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded at Bank of America

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PHM. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

Shares of PHM opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 28.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 528,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 31.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 49,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

