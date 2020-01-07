Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

