Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.