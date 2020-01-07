Globe Life’s (GL) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Globe Life (NYSE:GL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.04% from the company’s current price.

GL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

GL opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $534,065.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $99,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,144,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,160,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,205,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

