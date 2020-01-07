Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on POR. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

POR opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.11. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $58.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

