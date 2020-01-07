Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $267.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

Shares of GS stock opened at $233.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $172.27 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

