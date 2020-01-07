PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $181.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.57.

PNC stock opened at $158.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $117.17 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.11.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,592 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 27,828.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,173,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,094 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,776,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

