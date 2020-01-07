Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ (APLS) “Positive” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 131.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APLS. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.68. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $33.18.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

