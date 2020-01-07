Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $136.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.55% from the company’s current price.

COF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.69.

COF stock opened at $101.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average is $93.38. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $105.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $5,537,887.14. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

