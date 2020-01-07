Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $47.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $935,038.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

