Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SPT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NYSE:SPT opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

