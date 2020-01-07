Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Geely Automobile in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Shares of GELYF stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.41.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.