Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 7th (ATO, BECN, GELYF, HEP, LRLCY, LYV, MBIN, MET, MFNC, MMP)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 7th:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF)

was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Metlife (NYSE:MET) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NORTH COUNTRY’s mission is to serve their trading area with quality financial services and products. “

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Corp currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Corp currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Nomura currently has $96.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $74.00 price target on the stock.

