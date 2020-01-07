FTB Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 0.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 19.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 246.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on L3Harris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

L3Harris stock opened at $211.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.92. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $130.57 and a 52 week high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

