Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 29.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 203.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $189.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.31. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $191.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.17.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

