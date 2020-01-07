Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Chevron by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.31.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $109.92 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

