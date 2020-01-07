Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.52.

NYSE XOM opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $297.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

