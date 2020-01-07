PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 205,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $136.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $140.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

