Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $249.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.