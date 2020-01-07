Bangor Savings Bank Has $35.53 Million Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,135,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,316,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,066,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,498,000 after buying an additional 198,475 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,671,000 after buying an additional 82,588 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 568,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,922,000 after buying an additional 66,641 shares during the period.

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1457 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

