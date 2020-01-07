Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 1,467 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,408,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,396,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 124,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after buying an additional 49,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $325.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.21 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $2.0391 dividend. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

