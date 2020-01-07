Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 1,467 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,408,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,396,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 124,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after buying an additional 49,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $325.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.21 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $2.0391 dividend. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

