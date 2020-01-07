Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $297.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.32 and a fifty-two week high of $298.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co
Visa Inc Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank
Chevron Co. Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank
Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co.
PepsiCo, Inc. Stock Holdings Lessened by Bangor Savings Bank
Verizon Communications Inc. Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank
