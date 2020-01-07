Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $297.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.32 and a fifty-two week high of $298.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

