Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,846.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,110,000 after buying an additional 17,961,655 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,403,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,521,000 after buying an additional 257,334 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 524.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,735,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 2,297,315 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,734,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,184,000 after purchasing an additional 111,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,932,000 after purchasing an additional 49,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7335 per share. This is a boost from Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.