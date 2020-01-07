Bangor Savings Bank Has $16.98 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $45.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

