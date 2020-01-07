Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Raised by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.3074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

