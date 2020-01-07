Bangor Savings Bank Buys 25,456 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 567,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,456 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $28,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,570,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,170,000 after purchasing an additional 906,778 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,877,000 after buying an additional 1,121,139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,572,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,551,000 after buying an additional 905,681 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,163,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,019,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 861,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,585,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $50.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

