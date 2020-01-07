Bottos Price Up 16.9% This Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, BigONE, OTCBTC and CoinEgg. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $468,993.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00039094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.20 or 0.05866405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00036484 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001746 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bibox, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, IDEX, BigONE, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

