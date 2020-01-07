DOWCOIN Reaches Market Cap of $69,278.00 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. DOWCOIN has a total market capitalization of $69,278.00 and $1,366.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOWCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DOWCOIN has traded up 46.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DOWCOIN alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00040733 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00341231 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012659 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002902 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009543 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DOWCOIN Token Profile

DOWCOIN is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOWCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOWCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.