OKCash (OK) Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Upbit. OKCash has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $2,481.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKCash has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00052680 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00079466 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,916.96 or 1.00052465 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00055359 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001971 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,936,060 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

