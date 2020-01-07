Photon (PHO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 80.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Photon has traded down 73.5% against the US dollar. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Photon has a market capitalization of $25,380.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,907.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.52 or 0.01801186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.67 or 0.03028869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00574177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00726916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00061422 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00024182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00405796 BTC.

About Photon

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,036,458,329 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

