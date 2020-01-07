Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 97.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

PFLT stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.74. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

