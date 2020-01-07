CVCoin (CVN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $152,050.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. CVCoin has a market cap of $390,622.00 and $152,050.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CVCoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, HADAX and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00187164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.01439328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00026054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00122150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

