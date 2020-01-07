Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Dividend History for Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO)

