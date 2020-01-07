Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

