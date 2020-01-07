Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NYSE:NXP opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.