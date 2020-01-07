Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Rivernorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RIV stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

In other news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,522 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $90,119.04. Also, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,597 shares of company stock valued at $627,561 over the last ninety days.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.