Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
RIV stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.
