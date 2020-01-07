XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $9.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85.

About XAI OCTAGON FR/COM

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

Dividend History for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT)

