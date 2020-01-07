ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from ONEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

ONEX stock opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. ONEX has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $66.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.74.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. ONEX had a net margin of 61.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

