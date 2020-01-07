BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.72. BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRRAY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR Company Profile

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term vehicle lease and fleet management services to operators of passenger and commercial vehicles; and bulk used vehicle disposal solutions and other digital services.

