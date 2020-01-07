Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Haymaker Acquisition has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

OSW opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 37.22. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Haymaker Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Haymaker Acquisition

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

