Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $1.01

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.0085 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $12.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 47.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of REML opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $25.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.