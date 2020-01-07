Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

GCG opened at C$26.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $750.06 million and a PE ratio of 31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$22.56 and a 52 week high of C$28.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.63.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 116,700 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.25 per share, with a total value of C$3,180,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,700 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,075.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

