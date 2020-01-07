CyberVein Market Capitalization Tops $3.96 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. CyberVein has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $42,704.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, OKEx, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, OKEx, HitBTC, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

