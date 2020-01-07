BitBall Price Up 121.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 102.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 121.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $404,523.00 and $26,644.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00052680 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00079466 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,916.96 or 1.00052465 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00055359 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001971 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,259,279 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

