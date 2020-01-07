Bounty0x Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $269,760.00 and $3,596.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, Radar Relay and IDEX. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00187164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.01439328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00026054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00122150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

