Rivetz Hits Market Capitalization of $230,292.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $230,292.00 and approximately $290.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00187164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.01439328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00026054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00122150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

